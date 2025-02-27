Ieq Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Ieq Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 85.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,735 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,549 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at about $406,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Quanta Services by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Quanta Services by 5.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 207,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,932,000 after purchasing an additional 11,012 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Quanta Services by 34.0% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,206 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Quanta Services by 6.5% during the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 41,963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PWR. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $399.00 to $398.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $394.00 to $371.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $407.00 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.95.

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $268.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $39.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.59, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.11 and a 52 week high of $365.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $311.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

