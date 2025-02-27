Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) Receives $65.64 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.64.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Mizuho cut Immunocore from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $72.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Immunocore in a report on Friday, January 10th.
Shares of NASDAQ:IMCR opened at $30.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.96. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -32.39 and a beta of 0.77. Immunocore has a fifty-two week low of $27.69 and a fifty-two week high of $72.56.
Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.
