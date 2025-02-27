Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) Receives $65.64 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.64.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Mizuho cut Immunocore from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $72.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Immunocore in a report on Friday, January 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMCR. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Immunocore by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Immunocore during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Immunocore by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its position in Immunocore by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 1.4% in the third quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 82,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMCR opened at $30.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.96. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -32.39 and a beta of 0.77. Immunocore has a fifty-two week low of $27.69 and a fifty-two week high of $72.56.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

