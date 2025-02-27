Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN – Free Report) by 52.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,743 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.20% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 13,831.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,671 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 563.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 31,387 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 147,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,883,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 19,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 8,370 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

Shares of BJAN opened at $48.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.33. The firm has a market cap of $298.49 million, a PE ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 0.70.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.