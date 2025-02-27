Insider Buying: JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc (LON:JCGI) Insider Acquires 7,375 Shares of Stock

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc (LON:JCGI – Get Free Report) insider Alexandra Mackesy bought 7,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 267 ($3.39) per share, with a total value of £19,691.25 ($24,973.05).

Shares of LON JCGI opened at GBX 265 ($3.36) on Thursday. JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc has a 1-year low of GBX 182 ($2.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 281 ($3.56). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 232.10 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 222.16. The company has a market capitalization of £221.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05 and a beta of 0.47.

JPMorgan China Growth & Income (LON:JCGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported GBX 3.39 ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. JPMorgan China Growth & Income had a return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 72.25%.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a GBX 2.73 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan China Growth & Income’s payout ratio is 145.51%.

Strategic thinking for Chinese markets

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc aims to provide the best of both worlds. The Manager focuses on investing in Chinese companies listed on domestic exchanges and companies in Greater China by focusing on the growth of “New China” – companies and sectors that are capitalising on the transition of the country to a more consumer-driven economy – whilst the Company aims to deliver a predictable quarterly income distribution – announced at the start of each financial year.

Expertise – Strong focus on research capabilities, with investment teams based in Hong Kong, Taiwan and mainland China.

Portfolio – Focuses on companies benefiting from the transition of China to a consumer-driven economy.

Results – Benefits from the economic transformation and evolving role of China as a global economic superpower while aiming to deliver a predictable quarterly income.

The first investment trust to focus purely on the greater China region, the JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc capitalises on our extensive local knowledge and experience to find attractive opportunities in China, Taiwan and Hong Kong.

