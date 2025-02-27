Insider Buying: PayPoint plc (LON:PAY) Insider Purchases 19 Shares of Stock

PayPoint plc (LON:PAY – Get Free Report) insider Rob Harding bought 19 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 680 ($8.62) per share, for a total transaction of £129.20 ($163.86).

Rob Harding also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 20th, Rob Harding purchased 16 shares of PayPoint stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 762 ($9.66) per share, with a total value of £121.92 ($154.62).

PayPoint Stock Down 0.7 %

LON PAY opened at GBX 662 ($8.40) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 708.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 726.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.52, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.65. PayPoint plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 470 ($5.96) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 865 ($10.97). The stock has a market capitalization of £474.06 million, a PE ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 0.93.

PayPoint Increases Dividend

PayPoint Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a GBX 9.70 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from PayPoint’s previous dividend of $9.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. PayPoint’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

PayPoint plc engages in the provision of payments and banking, shopping, and e-commerce services and products in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: PayPoint and Love2shop. The PayPoint segment provides card payment services to retailers, including leased payment devices; EPoS; ATM cash machines; SIM cards sales; receipt advertising; bill payment services and cash top-ups to individual consumers; parcel delivery and collection services; retailer service fees solutions; and digital payment services, as well as cash through to digital services.

