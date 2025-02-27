Insider Buying: Pinewood Technologies Group PLC (LON:PINE) Insider Purchases 6,349 Shares of Stock

Pinewood Technologies Group PLC (LON:PINE – Get Free Report) insider Brian Small bought 6,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 315 ($3.99) per share, for a total transaction of £19,999.35 ($25,363.79).

Shares of LON:PINE opened at GBX 367 ($4.65) on Thursday. Pinewood Technologies Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 280.50 ($3.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 814 ($10.32). The firm has a market capitalization of £305.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 343.87 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 339.05.

Pinewood Technologies Group PLC operates as a cloud-based dealer management software provider that offers software solutions to the automotive industry in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers end-to-end solution that empowers vehicle retailers with efficient business processes. The company was formerly known as Pendragon PLC and changed its name to Pinewood Technologies Group PLC to February 2024.

