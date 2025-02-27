Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 889.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 3,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000.

NASDAQ PEY opened at $21.85 on Thursday. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $19.22 and a 52 week high of $23.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.74.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a $0.0701 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

