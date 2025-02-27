Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:IDMO) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:IDMO – Free Report) by 323.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,582 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.80% of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000.

Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF stock opened at $44.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $205.07 million, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.84. Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $36.64 and a 52-week high of $44.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.00.

Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (IDMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed markets excluding the US and Korea. Stocks are selected by price momentum and weighted by momentum, scaled by market cap.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.