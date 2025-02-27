Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 30,934 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 16% compared to the average volume of 26,724 put options.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital cut shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Roth Mkm cut Eos Energy Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eos Energy Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.10.
NASDAQ EOSE opened at $4.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $932.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.10. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $6.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.61.
Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.
