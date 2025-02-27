Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 30,934 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 16% compared to the average volume of 26,724 put options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital cut shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Roth Mkm cut Eos Energy Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eos Energy Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EOSE opened at $4.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $932.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.10. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $6.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.61.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

Featured Stories

