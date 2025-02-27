Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR)

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 19,116 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 16% compared to the typical daily volume of 16,523 call options.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cipher Mining
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. V3 Holding Ltd purchased a new stake in Cipher Mining in the fourth quarter worth $452,713,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cipher Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $10,878,000. Helix Partners Management LP purchased a new position in Cipher Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $10,426,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cipher Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,439,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in Cipher Mining by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,742,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,485,000 after buying an additional 1,584,874 shares during the period. 12.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Cipher Mining Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ CIFR opened at $4.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.15 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.04. Cipher Mining has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Cipher Mining
About Cipher Mining
Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cipher Mining
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Buffett’s on the Sidelines – Should You Follow?
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- AST SpaceMobile Stock Surges 17% After Analyst Upgrade
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- 3 Stocks With Triple-Digit PEs That Are Still Worth a Look
Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.