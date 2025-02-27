Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR)

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 19,116 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 16% compared to the typical daily volume of 16,523 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cipher Mining

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. V3 Holding Ltd purchased a new stake in Cipher Mining in the fourth quarter worth $452,713,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cipher Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $10,878,000. Helix Partners Management LP purchased a new position in Cipher Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $10,426,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cipher Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,439,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in Cipher Mining by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,742,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,485,000 after buying an additional 1,584,874 shares during the period. 12.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cipher Mining Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CIFR opened at $4.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.15 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.04. Cipher Mining has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CIFR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cipher Mining from $6.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Cipher Mining from $6.00 to $7.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Cipher Mining from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Cipher Mining from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.31.

About Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

Featured Stories

