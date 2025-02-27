Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Corning (NYSE:GLW)

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 26,415 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 96% compared to the average daily volume of 13,497 call options.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $49.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.82 billion, a PE ratio of 86.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.01. Corning has a twelve month low of $30.72 and a twelve month high of $55.33.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 15.10%. Equities research analysts expect that Corning will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 193.10%.

GLW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (up from $51.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Corning from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on Corning from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Corning has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Michael Alan Bell sold 2,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $110,162.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Eric S. Musser sold 30,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total value of $1,557,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,940,852.48. This represents a 16.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Corning

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $490,933,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,253,000. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Corning by 139.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,900,808 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $186,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268,436 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,869,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $183,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $92,522,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

