Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 17,661 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 74% compared to the average volume of 10,148 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,362,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 8,832.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 343,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,929,000 after purchasing an additional 339,970 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 760,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,434,000 after acquiring an additional 303,539 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 147.6% in the 4th quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 95,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,938,000 after purchasing an additional 295,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,959,000.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XHB opened at $102.37 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.40 and a fifty-two week high of $126.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.48.

About SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

