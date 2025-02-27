Investors Purchase Large Volume of PayPal Call Options (NASDAQ:PYPL)

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 113,851 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 33% compared to the typical daily volume of 85,827 call options.
PayPal Trading Down 2.7 %
Shares of PYPL stock opened at $72.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $71.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal has a 1 year low of $56.97 and a 1 year high of $93.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.
PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 13.04%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Research analysts predict that PayPal will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PayPal
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PayPal from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on PayPal from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.55.
View Our Latest Research Report on PayPal
PayPal Company Profile
PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than PayPal
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Buffett’s on the Sidelines – Should You Follow?
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- AST SpaceMobile Stock Surges 17% After Analyst Upgrade
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- 3 Stocks With Triple-Digit PEs That Are Still Worth a Look
Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.