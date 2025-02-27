Investors Purchase Large Volume of PayPal Call Options (NASDAQ:PYPL)

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 113,851 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 33% compared to the typical daily volume of 85,827 call options.

PayPal Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $72.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $71.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal has a 1 year low of $56.97 and a 1 year high of $93.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 13.04%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Research analysts predict that PayPal will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 11.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,727 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 40.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,537 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,738,000 after purchasing an additional 21,002 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 125.3% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 437 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 4.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 118,762 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 62.8% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PayPal from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on PayPal from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.55.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

