iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,974 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of STIP. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 10,049.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 11,356 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $287,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo45 Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 109,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
STIP opened at $102.27 on Thursday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $98.53 and a one year high of $102.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.92.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile
The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.
