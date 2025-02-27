iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:TLT)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 777,303 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 32% compared to the typical daily volume of 590,176 call options.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $91.96 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.50. The firm has a market cap of $55.89 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $84.89 and a 1-year high of $101.64.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.3123 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

Institutional Trading of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Divergent Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 10,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC now owns 11,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Main Street Group LTD increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 14,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

