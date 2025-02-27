iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:TLT)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 777,303 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 32% compared to the typical daily volume of 590,176 call options.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $91.96 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.50. The firm has a market cap of $55.89 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $84.89 and a 1-year high of $101.64.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.3123 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.
Institutional Trading of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.
