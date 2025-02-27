iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:IEF)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 30,544 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 91% compared to the average volume of 15,980 put options.

Institutional Trading of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 113.5% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEF opened at $94.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.02 and a one year high of $99.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.85.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2964 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

