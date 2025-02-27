iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 42.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,101 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 6,911.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 24,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 24,536 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 13,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 15.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 629,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,040,000 after purchasing an additional 82,015 shares during the period. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 18,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $56.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.61. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $49.84 and a 1 year high of $57.96.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.7673 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

