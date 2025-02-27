iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,171 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000.

Shares of SCZ opened at $63.86 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $58.79 and a 1-year high of $68.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.66.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $1.2268 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

