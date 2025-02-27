iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Holdings Lowered by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 59.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,990 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IYH. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, FPC Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 21,920.0% during the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter.

IYH stock opened at $62.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 0.70. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $57.38 and a 52 week high of $66.59.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

