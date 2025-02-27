iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF) Stock Holdings Lowered by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,193,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,438,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,067,000. Fox Financial Inc lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Fox Financial Inc now owns 278,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,830,000 after acquiring an additional 68,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 260,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,264,000 after acquiring an additional 43,160 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SMLF opened at $67.02 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $58.48 and a twelve month high of $74.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.13.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.