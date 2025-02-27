Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

JBL has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Jabil from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Jabil from $157.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jabil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.83.

Jabil Stock Performance

JBL stock opened at $158.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $158.48 and a 200-day moving average of $134.16. Jabil has a 12-month low of $95.85 and a 12-month high of $174.80.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.87% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jabil will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Jabil

In related news, Director John C. Plant sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.55, for a total transaction of $8,627,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,045. This represents a 89.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.30, for a total transaction of $3,026,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,021,040.40. The trade was a 14.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,400 shares of company stock worth $12,804,458. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Jabil

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Jabil in the third quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

