Joe Hurd Acquires 2,857 Shares of Hays plc (LON:HAS) Stock

Hays plc (LON:HAS – Get Free Report) insider Joe Hurd bought 2,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.89) per share, with a total value of £1,999.90 ($2,536.33).

HAS stock opened at GBX 72.15 ($0.92) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 75.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 82.16. Hays plc has a 12-month low of GBX 69.90 ($0.89) and a 12-month high of GBX 109.60 ($1.39). The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81. The company has a market cap of £1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -231.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.13.

Hays (LON:HAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported GBX 0.19 ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hays had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. As a group, research analysts predict that Hays plc will post 4.0966184 EPS for the current year.

