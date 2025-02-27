Johnson & Johnson Completes Euro-Denominated Debt Offerings; Certara Reports Q4 2024 Results

Get alerts:

Johnson & Johnson on February 26, 2025, announced the completion of its previously disclosed public offerings of euro-denominated notes. The 8‑K filing detailed the issuance of several debt instruments under the Company’s Registration Statement on Form S-3. Specifically, the offerings consisted of €600 million in 2.700% Notes due 2029, €700 million in 3.050% Notes due 2033, €1 billion in 3.350% Notes due 2037, €700 million in 3.600% Notes due 2045 and €1 billion in 3.700% Notes due 2055.

The Company entered into an underwriting agreement on February 19, 2025, with a syndicate that includes Citigroup Global Markets Limited, Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC along with several other underwriters. The underwriting arrangement, which incorporates standard provisions for debt issuances, outlines the terms under which the notes were offered and sold.

Additionally, an exhibit attached to the filing provided details of Certara, Inc.’s fourth quarter 2024 financial results and full year 2025 guidance. Certara, a company specializing in model-informed drug development, reported fourth quarter revenue of $100.4 million—up 14% from the same period in 2023. Software revenue increased to $42.3 million, an expansion of 26% from the previous quarter, while services revenue grew by 7% to $58.1 million. The firm also posted a net income of $6.6 million in the quarter following a net loss of $12.5 million in Q4 2023.

Certara’s report highlighted improved operational performance with total bookings reaching $144.5 million, including robust gains in software and services segments. The company provided full year 2025 guidance with expected revenue between $415 million and $425 million and projected adjusted EBITDA margins in the low 30% range. A conference call scheduled for February 26, 2025, was also announced to discuss the detailed quarterly financial results.

Both developments come as part of routine corporate financial and strategic activities, with Johnson & Johnson’s debt issuance aimed at funding various business initiatives and Certara’s performance reinforcing its momentum in the biosimulation space.

