Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Receives $41.27 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.27.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Kilroy Realty from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

Kilroy Realty Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Kilroy Realty stock opened at $34.52 on Monday. Kilroy Realty has a 12-month low of $30.71 and a 12-month high of $43.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.83 and its 200-day moving average is $38.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.02.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.17. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 3.75%. Equities research analysts predict that Kilroy Realty will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kilroy Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 122.03%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kilroy Realty

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRC. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

