Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Separately, CIBC boosted their target price on Kinross Gold from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.63.

Kinross Gold Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of KGC opened at $11.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.98. Kinross Gold has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $12.28.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The mining company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.03). Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 18.43%. Analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 71,945 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 7,689 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 25.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 340,395 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 69,520 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 8.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,238 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $780,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

