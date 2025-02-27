Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,230 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $7,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNSL. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 528,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,810,000 after purchasing an additional 29,686 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 7,392.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 407,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,874,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 42,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,582,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $445.00 to $461.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $535.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $468.56.

Shares of KNSL opened at $417.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $448.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $464.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.16. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $355.12 and a 52-week high of $548.47.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $412.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.32 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 28.04%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.82%.

In related news, Director James Joseph Ritchie sold 2,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.79, for a total transaction of $1,147,018.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,672,456.92. The trade was a 23.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Diane D. Schnupp sold 500 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at $3,566,940. This represents a 6.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

