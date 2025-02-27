Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock Unloaded Rep. William R. Keating

Representative William R. Keating (D-Massachusetts) recently sold shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX). In a filing disclosed on February 25th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Lam Research stock on January 24th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “BILL’S IRA” account.

Representative William R. Keating also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) on 2/5/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) on 2/5/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN) on 2/5/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 2/5/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) on 1/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) on 1/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) on 1/7/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 1/7/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fiserv (NYSE:FI) on 1/7/2025.

Lam Research Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $81.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $68.87 and a 52-week high of $113.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.11. The company has a market capitalization of $104.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.46.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 51.86%. As a group, analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on LRCX shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna raised shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Lam Research by 12.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 186.7% during the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. FCG Investment Co raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 72.9% during the third quarter. FCG Investment Co now owns 1,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $646,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 110,080 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $9,907,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,117,560. The trade was a 38.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Keating

Bill Keating (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Massachusetts’ 9th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2013. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Keating (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Massachusetts’ 9th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

After earning his bachelor’s degree, Keating went into politics as a 23-year-old representative in the Massachusetts House of Representatives. He served in that chamber for seven years and went on to be elected to the Massachusetts Senate. Keating also earned his master’s degree and J.D., passing the Massachusetts bar. In the decade between serving in the state senate and being elected to the U.S. House, Keating worked as the Norfolk district attorney.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

