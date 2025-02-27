Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its holdings in Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Lazard were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAZ. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lazard during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lazard during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lazard by 209.0% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lazard

In other Lazard news, CEO Evan L. Russo sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total value of $1,383,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,041,943.36. The trade was a 13.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lazard from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Lazard from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Lazard from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lazard from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

Lazard Stock Performance

NYSE LAZ opened at $49.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Lazard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.56 and a fifty-two week high of $61.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.80 and a 200-day moving average of $51.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.41.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Lazard had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 44.58%. As a group, analysts predict that Lazard, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lazard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.19%.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

