Leerink Partnrs Estimates PepGen’s Q1 Earnings (NASDAQ:PEPG)

PepGen Inc. (NASDAQ:PEPG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs raised their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of PepGen in a research note issued on Monday, February 24th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Schwartz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.75) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.76). The consensus estimate for PepGen’s current full-year earnings is ($2.73) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for PepGen’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.21) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.93) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of PepGen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of PepGen from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of PepGen in a report on Monday.

Shares of PEPG opened at $1.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.53. PepGen has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $19.30.

PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of PepGen during the 4th quarter valued at $12,102,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in PepGen by 331.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,336,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,641 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in PepGen by 1,033.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 156,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 142,814 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its position in PepGen by 9.2% in the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,660,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,201,000 after buying an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepGen in the fourth quarter worth about $516,000. 58.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepGen Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oligonucleotide therapeutics for use in the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurologic diseases. Its lead product candidate is PGN-EDO51, an EDO peptide that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) patients.

