Legal & General Group’s (LGEN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 265 ($3.36) target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

LGEN has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 290 ($3.68) to GBX 295 ($3.74) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 267 ($3.39).

Legal & General Group stock opened at GBX 243.60 ($3.09) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 233.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 227.71. The stock has a market cap of £14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.97, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.31. Legal & General Group has a 52 week low of GBX 211.40 ($2.68) and a 52 week high of GBX 266.20 ($3.38). The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.18.

In other news, insider Henrietta Baldock purchased 1,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 236 ($2.99) per share, with a total value of £2,468.56 ($3,130.70). Also, insider John Kingman bought 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 230 ($2.92) per share, with a total value of £1,646.80 ($2,088.52). Insiders have bought a total of 2,880 shares of company stock valued at $658,614 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments.

