Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Free Report) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on LTH. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Life Time Group from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $29.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price (up from $29.00) on shares of Life Time Group in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Life Time Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.86.

Life Time Group stock opened at $31.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.35 and a 200-day moving average of $25.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Life Time Group has a one year low of $12.07 and a one year high of $33.64.

In other Life Time Group news, CFO Erik Weaver sold 1,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total value of $51,568.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,854,212.82. This represents a 1.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ritadhwaja Jebens Singh sold 25,000 shares of Life Time Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,626 shares in the company, valued at $4,790,650. The trade was a 11.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,147 shares of company stock valued at $2,241,556. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTH. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Life Time Group by 146.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 182,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after acquiring an additional 108,283 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Life Time Group in the third quarter valued at $593,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Life Time Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $697,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Life Time Group by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,569,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,160,000 after buying an additional 356,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 105.8% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

