Lipocine (LPCN) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share and revenue of $2.61 million for the quarter.

Lipocine Stock Up 1.1 %

LPCN opened at $3.19 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.36 and a 200 day moving average of $4.58. The stock has a market cap of $17.03 million, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.23. Lipocine has a 52-week low of $2.96 and a 52-week high of $11.79.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lipocine in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Lipocine

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.

