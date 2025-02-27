Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Earnings Beat

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $377.46 and last traded at $355.88, with a volume of 1187957 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $309.49.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.32) by $1.61. The business had revenue of $103.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.81 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $427.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $411.00 to $441.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $351.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William John Sibold sold 1,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.24, for a total value of $531,020.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,303 shares in the company, valued at $18,204,537.72. This represents a 2.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Fred B. Craves sold 3,600 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.31, for a total transaction of $1,135,116.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,468,410. The trade was a 24.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,690 shares of company stock valued at $2,692,601 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paulson & CO. Inc. raised its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the third quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 2,042,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $433,353,000 after purchasing an additional 192,000 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,993,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $423,100,000 after buying an additional 77,825 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 887,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,399,000 after acquiring an additional 143,038 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 867,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $267,792,000 after buying an additional 84,305 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 410,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 5.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $320.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.19 and a beta of -0.38.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

See Also

