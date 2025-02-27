Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Acquired by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 64.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Markel Group alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Markel Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $516,391,000 after acquiring an additional 13,372 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Markel Group by 5.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 209,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $327,131,000 after acquiring an additional 10,254 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Markel Group by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 78,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $135,915,000 after acquiring an additional 7,102 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Markel Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,398,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Markel Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 46,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,490,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Markel Group news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 88 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,860.03, for a total transaction of $163,682.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,992,863.08. The trade was a 0.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2,008.01 per share, for a total transaction of $200,801.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,282,049.45. This represents a 0.20 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,034 shares of company stock worth $3,778,952. 1.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Markel Group Trading Down 0.0 %

Markel Group stock opened at $1,887.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.78. Markel Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,417.65 and a 1 year high of $2,063.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,799.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,680.58.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $20.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $20.66 by ($0.15). Markel Group had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 16.34%. On average, research analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 96.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on MKL shares. TD Cowen downgraded Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $1,986.00 to $1,836.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Markel Group from $1,750.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,685.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Markel Group

About Markel Group

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.