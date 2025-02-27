MarketWise (MKTW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Free Report) is expected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 5th. Analysts expect MarketWise to post earnings of $0.03 per share and revenue of $77.36 million for the quarter.

MarketWise Trading Up 0.5 %

MKTW stock opened at $0.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $197.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.39. MarketWise has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $2.12.

MarketWise Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a yield of 17.91%. MarketWise’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

MarketWise Company Profile

MarketWise, Inc operates a content and technology multi-brand platform for self-directed investors in the United States and Internationally. Its platform includes subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools to navigate the financial markets. The company offers various investment strategies, such as value investing, income, growth, commodities, cryptocurrencies, venture, crowdfunded investing, biotechnology, mutual funds, options, and trading; investment research product portfolio through a range of media, including desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile; and financial newsletters.

Further Reading

