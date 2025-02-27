Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Hits New 52-Week High After Strong Earnings

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $188.60 and last traded at $183.86, with a volume of 323487 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $169.54.

Get Masimo alerts:

The medical equipment provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.38. Masimo had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $600.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.35 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MASI shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Masimo in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Masimo from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on Masimo from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Masimo from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Masimo during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Masimo by 180.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 191 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Masimo by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Masimo by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Masimo Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.27 and a beta of 1.02.

About Masimo

(Get Free Report)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.