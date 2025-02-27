Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Receives $606.11 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-four have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $606.11.

MA has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $585.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $550.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $640.00 price target (up previously from $614.00) on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $605.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Mastercard from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

NYSE MA opened at $560.86 on Monday. Mastercard has a 12-month low of $428.86 and a 12-month high of $576.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $541.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $516.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $511.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.11. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.47% and a net margin of 45.71%. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 21.89%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swedbank AB boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 14.8% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,874,568 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $925,662,000 after buying an additional 241,297 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Mastercard by 0.6% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 6,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.6% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,682 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

