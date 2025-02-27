Maze Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MAZE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Leerink Partnrs

Maze Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MAZE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

MAZE has been the topic of several other research reports. Leerink Partners started coverage on Maze Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Maze Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Maze Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:MAZE opened at $11.70 on Tuesday. Maze Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $17.00.

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company harnessing the power of human genetics to develop novel, small molecule precision medicines for patients living with renal, cardiovascular and related metabolic diseases, including obesity. We are advancing a pipeline using our Compass platform, which allows us to identify and characterize genetic variants in disease and then link those variants to the biological pathways that drive disease in specific patient groups through a process we refer to as variant functionalization.

