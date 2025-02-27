McEwen Mining (MUX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (TSE:MUX) will likely be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 6th. Analysts expect McEwen Mining to post earnings of ($0.13) per share and revenue of $32.20 million for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of McEwen Mining stock opened at $7.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.59 million, a P/E ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.42. McEwen Mining has a 52-week low of $5.92 and a 52-week high of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.76.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of McEwen Mining from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on McEwen Mining from $12.75 to $12.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

