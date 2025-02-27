Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Receives $4.92 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.92.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MPW. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

Medical Properties Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE:MPW opened at $4.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.37 and a 200 day moving average of $4.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Medical Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $6.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medical Properties Trust news, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 11,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $43,304.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 366,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,916.36. This trade represents a 3.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Medical Properties Trust

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 230.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,241 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. RS Crum Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 71.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

