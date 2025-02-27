Merck KGaA (MKKGY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKKGY – Get Free Report) is projected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 6th. Analysts expect Merck KGaA to post earnings of $0.47 per share and revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter.

Merck KGaA Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS MKKGY opened at $28.52 on Thursday. Merck KGaA has a 52 week low of $27.68 and a 52 week high of $39.17. The company has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.32.

Merck KGaA Company Profile

Merck KGaA operates as a science and technology company in Germany. It operates through Life Science, Healthcare, and Electronics segments. The company’s Life Science segment offers tools, chemicals, and equipment for academic labs, biotech, and pharmaceutical manufacturers, as well as industrial sector.

