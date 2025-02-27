Merck KGaA (MKKGY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKKGY – Get Free Report) is projected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 6th. Analysts expect Merck KGaA to post earnings of $0.47 per share and revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter.
Merck KGaA Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS MKKGY opened at $28.52 on Thursday. Merck KGaA has a 52 week low of $27.68 and a 52 week high of $39.17. The company has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.32.
Merck KGaA Company Profile
