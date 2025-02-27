Millrose Properties to Present at J.P. Morgan Global High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference

Get alerts:

Millrose Properties, Inc. disclosed in its recent SEC Form 8-K filing that key officers will present at the upcoming J.P. Morgan Global High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference on February 24, 2025. In conjunction with the conference presentation, the company has provided its investor presentation as Exhibit 99.1, which is also available for public viewing on its website.

The filing, effective February 24, 2025, outlines that the presentation includes detailed forward-looking statements regarding the company’s strategic plans and operational objectives following its spin-off from Lennar. The presentation features an extensive overview of Millrose’s business model, which centers on providing capital solutions for homebuilders through the acquisition, development, and just-in-time delivery of residential homesites via option contracts. The investor slide deck also touches on the company’s asset portfolio, which, as of the spin-off, includes approximately $6.5 billion in transferred assets and a robust liquidity profile.

In addition to outlining its investment strategy, risk-mitigating mechanisms, and recurring revenue model based on monthly option fee payments, the presentation highlights key elements of Millrose’s capital structure. The company emphasizes a low-risk, unlevered balance sheet on day one with a significant liquidity profile and a conservative approach to leveraging future growth.

The disclosure further clarifies that all forward-looking statements contained in the presentation are subject to risks and uncertainties, with detailed disclaimers regarding market conditions and other material factors that could impact future results. The information provided does not form part of any filing under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 beyond those specifically referenced.

By providing this comprehensive update and investor presentation at the forthcoming conference, Millrose Properties aims to communicate its strategic direction and operational blueprint as it embarks on its independent journey as a publicly traded real estate investment trust.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Millrose Properties’s 8K filing here.

Millrose Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Millrose Properties, Inc is a real estate investment and management company that focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality commercial properties. They are headquartered in Purchase, New York.

Read More