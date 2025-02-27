Montrose Environmental Group (MEG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share and revenue of $187.64 million for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Montrose Environmental Group Price Performance
MEG stock opened at $17.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $595.12 million, a PE ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 1.71. Montrose Environmental Group has a 12 month low of $15.21 and a 12 month high of $49.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
MEG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Montrose Environmental Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.60.
Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile
Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments; environmental emergency response and recovery; toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations; facility upgrades; new projects; decommissioning projects; and development projects.
