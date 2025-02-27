Montrose Environmental Group (MEG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share and revenue of $187.64 million for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Get Montrose Environmental Group alerts:

Montrose Environmental Group Price Performance

MEG stock opened at $17.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $595.12 million, a PE ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 1.71. Montrose Environmental Group has a 12 month low of $15.21 and a 12 month high of $49.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MEG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Montrose Environmental Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.60.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments; environmental emergency response and recovery; toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations; facility upgrades; new projects; decommissioning projects; and development projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Montrose Environmental Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montrose Environmental Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.