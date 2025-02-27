Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1 – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 1,150 ($14.58) price target on the stock.

Get Mortgage Advice Bureau alerts:

Mortgage Advice Bureau Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of MAB1 stock opened at GBX 780 ($9.89) on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 715.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 702.64. The company has a market cap of £452.06 million, a P/E ratio of 41.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.14. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a twelve month low of GBX 528 ($6.70) and a twelve month high of GBX 984 ($12.48).

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nathan James McLean Imlach purchased 331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 642 ($8.14) per share, for a total transaction of £2,125.02 ($2,695.02). In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,022 shares of company stock worth $674,090. Corporate insiders own 20.02% of the company’s stock.

About Mortgage Advice Bureau

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company offers proprietary technology and services, which includes adviser recruitment and lead generation, learning and development, compliance auditing and supervision, and digital marketing and website solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.