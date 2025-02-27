M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Bought by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTB. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 17,784.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 110,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,623,000 after purchasing an additional 109,550 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 7.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 30,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,272,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 6.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the third quarter valued at $14,143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $189.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $194.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.70. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $133.03 and a 12 month high of $225.70.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.22. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 19.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 12.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.91%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman Gary N. Geisel sold 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total value of $537,566.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,546,856.81. This trade represents a 13.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MTB shares. Citigroup downgraded M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Compass Point upped their price objective on M&T Bank from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 price objective (up from $233.00) on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $223.50 price objective (up from $215.00) on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.68.

View Our Latest Report on M&T Bank

M&T Bank Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.