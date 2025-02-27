Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Receives $86.88 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.88.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Nasdaq from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NDAQ

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Nasdaq stock opened at $80.04 on Monday. Nasdaq has a 12-month low of $55.51 and a 12-month high of $84.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $46.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.74.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 15.10%. On average, research analysts forecast that Nasdaq will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total transaction of $285,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,532,778.56. The trade was a 5.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nasdaq

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth $665,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 439.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 193,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,989,000 after purchasing an additional 157,905 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 223,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,301,000 after purchasing an additional 16,471 shares during the period. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.