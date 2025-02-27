National Bank Financial Comments on TSE:SES FY2025 Earnings

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Secure Energy Services in a note issued to investors on Sunday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.95. The consensus estimate for Secure Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.77 per share.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SES. National Bankshares raised their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Secure Energy Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$17.48.

Shares of SES stock opened at C$14.31 on Wednesday. Secure Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$10.79 and a 52 week high of C$17.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.45. The firm has a market cap of C$3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.24, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.

