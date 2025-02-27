National Bank Financial Forecasts BRP FY2027 Earnings

Get BRP alerts:

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of BRP in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 24th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen forecasts that the company will post earnings of $5.81 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for BRP’s current full-year earnings is $6.89 per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DOO. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of BRP from C$91.00 to C$86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of BRP from C$81.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$96.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$90.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on BRP from C$92.00 to C$82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$87.17.

Shares of BRP stock opened at C$57.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 573.79, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.20. BRP has a one year low of C$57.30 and a one year high of C$102.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$69.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$76.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.28.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

