National Beverage (FIZZ) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 6th. Analysts expect National Beverage to post earnings of $0.45 per share and revenue of $282.22 million for the quarter.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Beverage had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 15.63%.

National Beverage Stock Down 4.0 %

FIZZ opened at $40.23 on Thursday. National Beverage has a 52 week low of $38.68 and a 52 week high of $53.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 0.84.

In other news, Director Cecil D. Conlee sold 2,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $128,619.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,526,505.44. The trade was a 4.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

