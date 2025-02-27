Nebius Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:NBIS)

Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 78,837 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 84% compared to the average daily volume of 42,837 call options.

Nebius Group Stock Performance

Nebius Group stock opened at $35.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of -63.12 and a beta of 2.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.70. Nebius Group has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $50.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NBIS. BWS Financial upped their price target on Nebius Group from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

About Nebius Group

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

